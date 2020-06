Share this restaurant by email

Today’s UAE COVID-19 numbers have been announced.

540 new cases have been reported, taking the total number of infections to 38,808.

745 recoveries take the total number of recoveries to 21,806.

One death takes the COVID-19 death toll to 276.

