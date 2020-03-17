د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE Suspends Prayers At Mosques And Other Places Of Worship

The UAE has suspended prayers at mosques and other places of worship to limit the spread of COVID-19. The decision is temporary and will be reassessed after four weeks.

The news was announced by The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in an effort to spread the virus.

The temporary closure started at 9pm on Monday evening and the announcement appealed with mosque-goers and worshipers to comply with the obligation and perform your prayers at home

