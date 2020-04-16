د . إAEDSRر . س

Move Permits Are Only Permitted Once Every Three Days

Dubai is currently under lockdown with permission to leave your home granted online via DXBpermit.

Currently, you are allowed to leave your home for emergencies, vital work and essentials such as groceries and the pharmacy.

Now, an update in the system means move permits will only be granted every three days for groceries and every five days for cash withdrawals.

 

You can now also seek permission to get cash out – this will be granted once every five days

