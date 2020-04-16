Move Permits Are Only Permitted Once Every Three Days
Dubai is currently under lockdown with permission to leave your home granted online via DXBpermit.
Currently, you are allowed to leave your home for emergencies, vital work and essentials such as groceries and the pharmacy.
Now, an update in the system means move permits will only be granted every three days for groceries and every five days for cash withdrawals.
#Dubai Police updates the Movement Permit System put in place during the period of the National Sterilisation Programme.@DubaiPoliceHQ pic.twitter.com/75vmiVu5ff
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 16, 2020