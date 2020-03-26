Movement Restricted: You CANNOT Leave Your Home Unless Absolutely Essential This Weekend

Movement restricted: Dubai will essentially close to all public this weekend unless you have an essential reason to leave your home.

A ‘National Disinfection Programme’ of all public utilities will take place between 8pm on Thursday and 6am on Sunday according to The Ministry of Health Prevention, MoHAP and the Ministry of Interior.

All public utilities including public transport and metro services will undergo a complete sterilisation.

The ‘movement of the traffic and the public will be restricted, while public transportation and metro services will be halted.