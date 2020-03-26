Movement Restricted: You CANNOT Leave Your Home Unless Absolutely Essential This Weekend
Movement restricted: Dubai will essentially close to all public this weekend unless you have an essential reason to leave your home.
A ‘National Disinfection Programme’ of all public utilities will take place between 8pm on Thursday and 6am on Sunday according to The Ministry of Health Prevention, MoHAP and the Ministry of Interior.
All public utilities including public transport and metro services will undergo a complete sterilisation.
All movement will be restricted
The ‘movement of the traffic and the public will be restricted, while public transportation and metro services will be halted.
You are urged to stay home during this time
Only leave if it’s absolutely necessary, to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine, or working in vital sectors, including energy, telecommunications, health, education, security, law enforcement, military, postal service, shipping and logistics, medicines, water, food, civil aviation, airports, passports, banking & financial services, government media and the service sectors, including petrol stations and construction. The workers’ personal or work identity will be checked and verified, according to the report.
Pharmacies and groceries are permitted to operate for 24 hours during this time.
You are urged to follow the instructions for your safety.
More information regarding the sanitization programme will be announced at 12pm
سيتم عقد إحاطة إعلامية اليوم الساعة 12 ظهرا في نادي المراسلين في أبوظبي لتوضيح برنامج "التعقيم الوطني"وتفاصيله. pic.twitter.com/cYtfjCmG9Q
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 26, 2020