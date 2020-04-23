Movement Restrictions To Ease? One Outdoor Activity To Be Allowed Per Day

No official announcement has been made, but authorities are considering options to ease movement restrictions.

People will still only be permitted to leave their homes for essential reasons, but one outdoor activity would be permitted per day as well as family visitation access, under the potential new guidelines.

This comes as Abu Dhabi authorities announced they are exploring the possibility of reopening malls and reports suggest Dubai Economy is doing the same.

The reports add that all businesses should take the necessary measures and precautions and stand by for official announcements.

One outdoor activity per day

Gatherings of 10 or more will be not permitted, weddings and funerals will continue to be suspended and for gatherings of less than 10 people, physical distancing should continue to be enforced.

You should still leave your house for necessities only. ‘Family visitation and one outdoor activity can be performed as per the set parameters’ and if you do leave your house, avoid touching any surfaces and immediately sanitize your hands after doing so.

