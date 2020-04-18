UAE: With Ramadan Approaching – Muslims Are Being Asked To Perform Taraweeh At Home

د . إAEDSRر . س

Saudi’s highest religious authority announced that Muslims all over the world should offer Ramadan Taraweeh, Eid prayers at home amidst the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on April 24, 2020 (Friday) – which is subject to the moon sighting on April 23.

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) of the Dubai Government further reinstated on Friday, that Muslims in the country should perform the five-day obligatory prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at their homes, as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

In a statement, IACAD said that prayers should be performed at homes as mosques are closed as part of the county’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Al Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the country, stated that Muslim prayers during Ramadan and for the subsequent Eid Al Fitr should be conducted at home if the pandemic persists

The department added that Muslims who pray Taraweeh to finish reading the Holy Quran can hold on to the book in their hands and recite while praying.

