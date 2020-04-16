د . إAEDSRر . س

UAE Numbers Surpass 5,000 After 432 New COVID-19 Cases Are Confirmed

The Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 432 new cases on Wednesday night, taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the UAE to 5,365.

In a statement, the ministry also confirmed the total number of recoveries has exceeded 1,000 after a further 101 recoveries were announced. The total number of recoveries has now reached 1,034

UAE authorities have conducted over 767,000 COVID-19 tests, as they work tirelessly to expand screening measures and early detection across the country. The accelerated testing can be attributed to the rise in numbers.

5 deaths were confirmed, the total number of deaths has now reached 33.

Dubai Health Authority confirmed the jump in new cases on Wednesday night

Today, there’s be a live session on overcoming the psychological effects of quarantine on the MOHAP’s Instagram account

