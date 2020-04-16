UAE Numbers Surpass 5,000 After 432 New COVID-19 Cases Are Confirmed

The Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 432 new cases on Wednesday night, taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the UAE to 5,365.

In a statement, the ministry also confirmed the total number of recoveries has exceeded 1,000 after a further 101 recoveries were announced. The total number of recoveries has now reached 1,034

UAE authorities have conducted over 767,000 COVID-19 tests, as they work tirelessly to expand screening measures and early detection across the country. The accelerated testing can be attributed to the rise in numbers.

5 deaths were confirmed, the total number of deaths has now reached 33.

Dubai Health Authority confirmed the jump in new cases on Wednesday night

Today, there’s be a live session on overcoming the psychological effects of quarantine on the MOHAP’s Instagram account

The psychological effects of quarantine and How can we overcome them? Dr. Mohammad Bardi answers this question during a special live episode on the MOHAP’s Instagram on Thursday, April 16.#stayhome#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) April 15, 2020

Reopenings! Coffee And Tea Traders Are Back In Business Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts