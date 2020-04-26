COVID-19: 536 New Cases Announced In The UAE Today

د . إAEDSRر . س

A spokesperson for the Ministry for Health has announced the latest COVID-19 numbers today.

536 new cases, 91 recoveries and 5 deaths have been reported.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 10,349, the total number of recoveries to 1,978 and the total number of deaths to 76.

The MOHAP also detailed the importance of having a conversation with children about the virus

