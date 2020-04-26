COVID-19: 536 New Cases Announced In The UAE Today

A spokesperson for the Ministry for Health has announced the latest COVID-19 numbers today.

536 new cases, 91 recoveries and 5 deaths have been reported.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 10,349, the total number of recoveries to 1,978 and the total number of deaths to 76.

The MOHAP also detailed the importance of having a conversation with children about the virus

Raising awareness among children is an essential step in prevention. Talk to your children & teach them about the healthy behavior to keep them safe#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/OGPFs18rXb — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) April 26, 2020

