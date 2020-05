564 New Cases Ups The COVID-19 Total To 14163

99 recoveries have been announced taking the total to 2763 and 7 more deaths have been announced, taking the total number of deaths to 126.

The UAE is conducting extensive testing with 26,000 tests completed over the last few days.

