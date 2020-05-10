UAE Records 624 New Cases And 458 Recoveries In One Day

COVID-19: 624 new cases were announced in The UAE on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 17,417.

That’s the biggest increase in numbers over a 24-hour period so far reported in the UAE, according to information via the Ministry of Health.

11 deaths bring the total number of deaths to 185.

458 recoveries take the total number of recoveries to 4295, this is also the biggest increase in recoveries in a one-day period.

33153 tests have been carried out in the UAE in the last number of days as the UAE continues its National Screening Programme effort

The DHA ha also been sharing tips to overcome psychological pressures related to the virus.