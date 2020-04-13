د . إAEDSRر . س

COVID-19: 387 New Cases Brings The Total To 4123 In The UAE

On Sunday evening, 387 new COVID-19 cases were announced, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4123.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced 92 recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 680.

2 people died from the virus, there have now been a total of 22 COVID-19 deaths in the UAE

The UAE is intensifying testing procedures, with 22,000 announced and 14 drive-through facilities available across the country

The Ministry is working hard to ensure your home life is as smooth as possible and there are a number of services available online you may not have been aware of

