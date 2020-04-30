COVID-19: 552 New Cases Recorded In The UAE Today

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health announced 552 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE. 100 new recoveries were also announced along with 7 more deaths.

It’s worth noting 20% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases have already recovered and the majority of cases feel little to no symptoms.

Total cases have now reached 12,481

