COVID-19: 552 New Cases Recorded In The UAE Today
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health announced 552 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE. 100 new recoveries were also announced along with 7 more deaths.
It’s worth noting 20% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases have already recovered and the majority of cases feel little to no symptoms.
Total cases have now reached 12,481
