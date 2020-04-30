د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

COVID-19: 552 New Cases Recorded In The UAE Today

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

COVID-19: 552 New Cases Recorded In The UAE Today

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health announced 552 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE. 100 new recoveries were also announced along with 7 more deaths.

It’s worth noting 20% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases have already recovered and the majority of cases feel little to no symptoms.

Total cases have now reached 12,481

LISTEN: The Majority Of UAE Cases Don’t Experience Major COVID-19 Symptoms

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?