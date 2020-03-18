COVID-19: 15 New Cases Reported In The UAE

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UAE has reached 113 after the Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 15 new cases on Tuesday night.

The confirmed cases are in a stable condition and receiving the best healthcare according to the report. The patients are of different nationalities, from Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, USA, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, Bangladesh, two people from Britain and one from Spain.

The cases were detected through the Ministry’s early monitoring and reporting system and “after examining those who had been in close contact with already confirmed cases in addition to individuals coming from abroad” all are now under quarantine, according to the report.