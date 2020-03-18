COVID-19: 15 New Cases Reported In The UAE
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UAE has reached 113 after the Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 15 new cases on Tuesday night.
The confirmed cases are in a stable condition and receiving the best healthcare according to the report. The patients are of different nationalities, from Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, USA, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, Bangladesh, two people from Britain and one from Spain.
The cases were detected through the Ministry’s early monitoring and reporting system and “after examining those who had been in close contact with already confirmed cases in addition to individuals coming from abroad” all are now under quarantine, according to the report.
تسجيل 15 حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا المستجد "كوفيد-19 " تم رصدها من خلال الإبلاغ المبكر والتقصي النشط والمستمر، والتعرف عليها من خلال فحص المخالطين لحالات أعلن عنها مسبقاً، وحالات مرتبطة بالسفر إلى الخارج#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد #كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/N1MI2aN0xT
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 17, 2020
There are 113 confirmed case in the UAE, 87 are active and 26 people have recovered
Need medical assistance? Dial these numbers
في حال طلب أي دعم أو استفسار طبي يرجى التواصل على الأرقام الموضحة أدناه
For medical support or inquiry please contact the below numbers#معاً_سنهزم_كورونا#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد #كوفيد19#together_we_will_win_covid19#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/IY4fB4Fdbn
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 12, 2020