د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: 462 New COVID-19 Cases And 187 Recoveries Announced Today

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The latest COVID-19 UAE numbers.

462 new cases were announced by Dubai Media Office on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 15,192.

187 recoveries were announced, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,153 and 9 more deaths takes the total number of deaths in the UAE to 146.

More than 28,000 tests have been rolled out in the last number of days as the UAE continues its National Screening Programme.

Dubai Health Authority announced the new COVID-19 numbers today

LISTEN: A New Screening Centre Will Conduct 335,000 Tests In The Next Two Weeks

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?