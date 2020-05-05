BREAKING: 462 New COVID-19 Cases And 187 Recoveries Announced Today

The latest COVID-19 UAE numbers.

462 new cases were announced by Dubai Media Office on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 15,192.

187 recoveries were announced, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,153 and 9 more deaths takes the total number of deaths in the UAE to 146.

More than 28,000 tests have been rolled out in the last number of days as the UAE continues its National Screening Programme.

Dubai Health Authority announced the new COVID-19 numbers today

