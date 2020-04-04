UAE Government Has Officially Proposed New Dates For Dubai Expo 2020

The UAE government has filed an official postponement of Expo 2020 letter to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), with new dates being requested for October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, as announced by the BIE on their official website on Saturday.

The BIE issued a statement reading, “In the letter, His Highness Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the UAE, seeks the postponement of the World Expo following in-depth discussions by the Expo 2020 Dubai Steering Committee with the Organiser and the BIE on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and in solidarity with participating countries.”

“The Steering Committee, composed of representatives of the BIE, participating countries and Expo 2020 organisers, reviewed with grave concern the major impact of the spread of Covid-19 on global public, social and economic health, and agreed to explore with the BIE the possibility of a one year delay to the opening of Expo 2020,” said the statement.