COVID-19: 873 New Infections And 1214 Recoveries Announced On Tuesday

The latest COVID-19 numbers in the UAE were announced on Tuesday afternoon.

873 new infections have been confirmed, taking the total number of cases in the UAE to 25,063. 1,214 new recoveries were announced, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,791.

3 people have died from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 227.

The DHA shared further information about the virus

#COVID19 is spread from contaminated respiratory droplets from an infected person. You can get the virus from touching a surface that has contaminated droplets then touching your mouth, nose and eyes.

At the public COVID-19 briefing on Monday evening, the UAE Government noted there has been some reckless behaviour, with people showing indifference to violations. In light of that, the UAE has increased fines in the public interest.

A spokesperson for the UAE Government announced the UAE will not tolerate reckless behaviour, and now, violators can expect six months in jail and fines of up to AED100k. Read the full article here.

AED3k: every individual who refuses to wear a mask in public places

Hosting a party or gathering; AED10k for host andAED5k for each attendee

AED5k: Refusing to do a COVID-19 test

AED10k: Failure to download the smart tracking app and then failure to carry your phone with you (this applies to people under quarantine)

AED20k: Tampering with the smart tracking app

AED3k: More than three people travelling in cars

AED50k: Schools, gyms, cinema, parks, cafes, restaurants, pools who fail to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions

AED5k for company, AED500 for the employee: Not wearing masks at work or offices

AED20k: Not placing thermal cameras where required

AED3k: Company fails to maintain 30% limit on the workforce at the office

AED3k per person involved and AED5k for institutions: Not maintaining social distancing at work or shops/restaurants

AED3k: Violating restrictions during sterilisation period, not maintaining social distancing

Private tutors who continue to operate: AED30k and AED20k for the hosts the tutor

AED10k: Fines for the company when moving workers between emirates, and the vehicle will be confiscated

