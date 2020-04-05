Permission Required: Anyone Exempt From Lockdown Needs THIS Permit
Permission Required: Anyone Exempt From Lockdown Needs THIS Permit.
A new permit has been issued for anyone exempt from the lockdown.
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management announced today: Members of the public and employees in the vital and support sectors that have been exempt from restrictions MUST apply for movement permits.
(This is not to be confused with a night permit which was announced and removed last week)
Dubai Media Office announced the new permit this evening
.@DXBMediaOffice: Supreme Committee of Crisis&Disaster Management in Dubai confirms that members of public&employees in vital&support sectors that have been exempt from restrictions must apply for movement permit https://t.co/mnhxykpLDn
For enquiries,call the hotline: 800737648 pic.twitter.com/JOXPXETyYL
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 5, 2020
Dubai Police patrol units are in place nightly
.@DXBMediaOffice accompanies @DubaiPoliceHQ as it patrols the streets of #Dubai to ensure public compliance with movement restriction during the National Disinfection Programme. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/58NqfQ9pMc
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 29, 2020