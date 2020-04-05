د . إAEDSRر . س

Permission Required: Anyone Exempt From Lockdown Needs THIS Permit.

A new permit has been issued for anyone exempt from the lockdown.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management announced today: Members of the public and employees in the vital and support sectors that have been exempt from restrictions MUST apply for movement permits.

(This is not to be confused with a night permit which was announced and removed last week)

Need a permit? Apply here: dxbpermit.gov.ae For enquiries,call the hotline: 800737648

Dubai Media Office announced the new permit this evening

Dubai Police patrol units are in place nightly

