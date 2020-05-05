A New Screening Centre Will Conduct 335,000 Tests In The Next Two Weeks

A new screening centre being rolled out in Abu Dhabi will increase the capital’s testing capacity by 80%.

Abu Dhabi’s Department Of Health announced a new screening facility in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi to support the National Screening Project. It has the capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests for 335,000 residents and employees in just a two week period.

We are pleased to introduce a new screening facility in Musaffah to support the National Screening Project and conduct COVID-19 testing for 335,000 residents and employees in the area over the next two weeks.⁣ pic.twitter.com/hpMHp6Bcca — SEHA – شركة صحة (@SEHAHealth) May 4, 2020

The National Screening Project aims to provide widespread testing across the UAE

The UAE has already completed over one million tests and is one of the world’s top countries for most tests administered.

This centre will increase Abu Dhabi’s testing capacity by 80% and ensure it’s in line with the UAE’s initiative to provide every resident with access to safe screening. The centres will swiftly identify confirmed cases which is critical to lessen the transmission of COVID-19, according to Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi.

