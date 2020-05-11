COVID-19: Abu Dhabi Introduces A Night Move Permit System

Abu Dhabi introduces a night move permit for residents from 10pm until 6am.

In line with the National Sterilisation Programme, residents will be required to request permission for work or essential purposes with Abu Dhabi Police.

Employers who require employees should provide the authorities with a list of names and vehicle plates as the capital works towards curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Note: Vital sectors include energy, communications, medical, police, army, pharmaceutical, electricity and water, airport and immigration, banking, mass media, construction sectors and petrol stations.

There will be fines for those who disobey restrictions

If you’re fined, you can file a dispute with public prosecution within 15 days.

No timeline was given for how long the programme is expected to be in place.

Abu Dhabi Police emphasizes that permits must be used for the authorised period of time. Those violating restrictions will be liable for fines. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 10, 2020