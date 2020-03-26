Dubai Will Not Allow Any Evictions From Rentals In March Or April
Dubai evictions suspended.
All evictions from commercial and residential rental properties have been suspended in March and April, excluding abandoned homes.
This will be music to the ears to anyone facing financial struggles at this time and comes as a generous gesture from the rulers of Dubai.
Following the directive of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, judgments on evictions related to residential and commercial facilities have been suspended.
The suspension will be applicable for judgements issues in March and April and will not be applicable to abandoned homes
Sheikh Maktoum also suspended imprisonment judgments on all rental-related cases.
Dubai rulers affirmed their commitment to helping all members of the community at this time
As the UAE works to fight COVID-19, the UAE will continue to place the highest priority on human values and safeguarding the well-being of people and families, according to the report.