RTA Will NOT Fine You For Not Wearing Masks In The Metro And Are Urging All To Wash Hands Regularly

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has dismissed rumours and is assuring residents that they will NOT be fined for not wearing masks on the Dubai Metro or busses amidst the Covid-19 epidemic.

This news comes after rumours of the RTA fining public transport users with AED600 for not wearing the protective mask had started circulating social media and was being forwarded around on WhatsApp groups.

It has been previously clarified by the World Health Organisation (WHO), that there is NO need for a healthy person to use the protective masks unless they are taking care of a person with the COVID-19 infection or are coughing and sneezing themselves.

With WHO urging everyone to frequently wash their hands, Ellen DeGeneres generously took it upon herself to demonstrate EXACTLY how you should be washing your hands in a viral video…

And we warn you, this video will have you cracking up!

MoHAP is encouraging ALL to adhere to preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

