Total Number Of Coronavirus Cases In The UAE Jumps To 45 Overnight

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that 15 new coronavirus cases, involving people with a range of nationalities, were recorded in the UAE on Friday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 45.

In a statement, the ministry further mentioned that two Chinese patients aged 38 and 10, that were previously diagnosed with the virus have made a full recovery – tallying up the total number of fully recovered patients in the UAE to seven.

MoHAP confirmed that 13 of the new cases arrived from abroad, as the country’s early monitoring and reporting system screened and identified the cases from Thailand, China, Morocco, India, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Iran and UAE nationals.

The other two cases, (from UAE and Egypt nationals) were diagnosed with Covid-19 after being in close contact with cases associated with the UAE Tour, a cycling event

Five individuals in close contact with Covid-19 patients have also been screened, placed under health quarantine and subjected to preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus, the by the ministry statement added.