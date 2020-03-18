Oman Has Lifted A Ban On Some Skype And Internet Calling Services

Oman just lifted the ban on some internet calling tools, including Skype for business.

This will mean Omani residents can access internet applications like Skype for Business, Google Hangout and Zoom. Typically all VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) services are banned, however, the surprises update was made so organisations can use the applications during this ‘exceptional period’.

Oman’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday