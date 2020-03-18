Oman Has Lifted A Ban On Some Skype And Internet Calling Services
Oman just lifted the ban on some internet calling tools, including Skype for business.
This will mean Omani residents can access internet applications like Skype for Business, Google Hangout and Zoom. Typically all VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) services are banned, however, the surprises update was made so organisations can use the applications during this ‘exceptional period’.
Oman’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday
تقرر السماح باستخدام التواصل عبر بروتوكول الانترنت من خلال تطبيقات سكايب للاعمال Skype for Business وتطبيق Google Meet وتطبيق Zoom، عليه يمكن للمؤسسات استخدام هذه التطبيقات خلال هذه الفترة الاستثنائية @oman_mtc #عمان_تواجه_كورونا
— TRA OMAN (@TRA_OMAN) March 17, 2020
The move is in line with the government’s interest in facilitating the business community, the private sector and educational institutions
اهتماما من الحكومة بتسهيل استمرارية الأعمال والتواصل لمؤسسات القطاع الحكومي والخاص والقطاع التعليمي ونظرا للظروف الاستثنائية الناتجة عن انتشار فيروس كورونا (كوفيد ١٩) ، فقد تقرر السماح باستخدام بعض تطبيقات التواصل عبر بروتوكول الانترنت @oman_mtc #عمان_تواجه_كورونا
— TRA OMAN (@TRA_OMAN) March 17, 2020