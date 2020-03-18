د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Oman Has Lifted A Ban On Some Skype And Internet Calling Services

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Oman just lifted the ban on some internet calling tools, including Skype for business.

This will mean Omani residents can access internet applications like Skype for Business, Google Hangout and Zoom. Typically all VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) services are banned, however, the surprises update was made so organisations can use the applications during this ‘exceptional period’.

Oman’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday

The move is in line with the government’s interest in facilitating the business community, the private sector and educational institutions

Oman RN

via GIPHY

LISTEN: COVID-19: 15 New Cases Reported In The UAE

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?