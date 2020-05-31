Beat The Heat: You Can Now Exercise Outside From 4.30am

Brilliant news for the early risers – your early morning exercise routine is back!

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has announced all members of the public are allowed to exercise outside from after Fajr prayer (around 4.30 am daily) as long as they adhere to precautionary measures and not gather in groups of more than 5 people.

A nightly curfew from 11pm to 6am is still in place, however, exercise for all ages looks like an exception to the rule.

You can now hit the streets to work up a sweat from around 4.30am every morning

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai: All members of public allowed to exercise outdoors from after Fajr prayer (around 4:30 AM) while fully adhering to precautionary measures and avoiding gatherings of more than 5 people. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 29, 2020

We’re heading into summer and at this time you can enjoy working outdoors with a little respite from the heat

Amazing news thanks @DXBMediaOffice 🙏🏻 it’s so hot now getting up to go earlier will be so much better! — miss v (@miss_v_me) May 30, 2020

The new ruling is effective immediately

via GIPHY

READ: UAE Nightly Curfew Extends To 10pm – 6am From Saturday (This Excludes Dubai)

The UAE has announced that an extended curfew timing throughout the UAE will begin from Saturday, May 30. However, this revised timing excludes Dubai.

The Ministry stated via Twitter this evening: a lockdown from 10pm to 6am will begin from Saturday until further notice. Supermarkets and pharmacies will continue to operate 24 hrs.

Residents are being reminded you must wear a mask while running

If you’ve run out of disposable masks or are looking for quality reusable masks to avoid being fined AED 3,000, then check these out:

1. A pack of 50 three-layer disposable medical face masks for AED 45.49.

2. Pack of 8 adjustable and slightly more affordable reusable face masks with breathing filters and earloops, for AED 65.90.