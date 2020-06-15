A Dubai Photographer Is Shooting FREE ‘Leaving Dubai’ Snaps For People Affected By COVID-19

The stories of residents using their skills and resources to help others in their times of need are the positive moments we’ll remember from this difficult time.

And this is one of those stories.

Paula Hainey is a family photographer (@paula_hainey_photography). This week, she shared a post on Facebook offering ‘final Dubai photos’ for anyone forced to leave the country due to unemployment, absolutely free.

And the response has been HUGE

Tons of likes, shares and over 100 applications from families who want the picture-perfect snapshot before they leave Dubai

Paula is doing six shoots every single morning… before 9am

So far, Paula has done over 50 shoots and she said there’s no limit to how many she’ll do this summer. She wakes up before sunrise and completes approx 6 photoshoots EACH MORNING before it gets too hot. Incredible!

She said she has some free time, her own business has been affected by COVID-19, with clients dropping by 60%. So this is a true act of kindness that she’s been able to help families in this way. You can learn more about Paula’s services here.

She will continue to take applications, DM her on Instagram here, her website is here.