Police Checkpoints Set Up Across Dubai To Confirm Residents Have Movement Permits

Police Set Up Checkpoints Across Dubai To Confirm People Have The Required Approval To Leave Home.

Residents take note: a new movement permit is required if you leave your home.

And Dubai Police checkpoints have been spotted across Dubai; in Jumeriah, on the E11 and on Al Safa Road, to ensure members of the public have the approval to be out and about. This is part of the major steps taken by the city to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Under the new regulations, all residents, except those who work in vital sectors, are required to have a movement permit. For those who work in the vital sector, a letter from your employer stating your movement to and from work will suffice.

Main image via @OmarKassim

⚡️ @DubaiPoliceHQ checkpoints across the city today inspecting permits 👮🏻‍♂️ 1️⃣ Dubai/Sharjah E11 entry into Dubai (courtesy @reddit /Dubai, https://t.co/5xPaOQK0sl) 2️⃣ Al Safa Road leading into Jumeirah, consisting of two separate checkpoints#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/V3spfQp0Yn — Omar Kassim 🏡 (@okassim) April 6, 2020

The online permit process takes just 10 minutes

People found without permits can be punishable by law. So get to it! You can start the process here, simply choose ‘work or personal’, add personal details and the info about your trip and you’re done.