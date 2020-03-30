Pope Francis And MBZ Call For Global Unity During These Uncertain Times

MBZ And Pope Francis discussed COVID-19 and the need for unity across the world this week.

The strong bond between the UAE and the Catholic Church lives on and it’s amazing to see two major leaders support a message of solidarity during these uncertain times.

This week, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church discussed the importance of promoting solidarity and global cooperation in confronting the pandemic, and in having the phone call, they’ve done just that.