Pope Francis And MBZ Call For Global Unity During These Uncertain Times
MBZ And Pope Francis discussed COVID-19 and the need for unity across the world this week.
The strong bond between the UAE and the Catholic Church lives on and it’s amazing to see two major leaders support a message of solidarity during these uncertain times.
This week, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church discussed the importance of promoting solidarity and global cooperation in confronting the pandemic, and in having the phone call, they’ve done just that.
MBZ wants to see international solidarity and praised the Pope for his efforts
During the chat, MBZ expressed his hope that Italy and the Vatican will overcome the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, stressing the support of the UAE, according to a report via Wam.
He added that religious institutions play a crucial role in international solidarity and expressed appreciation to Pope Francis for calling for global unity. The Pope also thanked HH and praised the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives amid the outbreak.
It’s clear both sides see an urgent need for cooperation and human solidarity to unite the efforts of the international community in confronting the pandemic.
It’s amazing to see a UAE leader reaching out to the head of a global church to ensure stability amid a crisis
“I discussed with His Holiness Pope Francis the activations surrounding the principles of Human Fraternity Document, as well as the importance of international solidarity in facing COVID-19. The UAE will remain a steadfast source of assistance to all who need it.” MBZ