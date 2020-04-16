Frontline Workers In Dubai Are Getting Protective Face Shields
The protective face shields are an initiative by Dubai Police for the first line of defence, and over 1,000 have already been provided.
Incredibly, the shields have been made using 3D printing technology. The lightweight masks are attached behind the ears and provide the highest level of protection. The masks can be cleaned or replaced if they become contaminated.
A local 3D printing company is collaborating with Dubai Police to create the shields which are in high demand as the country works on containing the spread of the virus.
في اطار الاجراءات الاحترازية والوقائية من خطر الاصابة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد١٩) زودت شرطة دبي العاملين لديها في خط الدفاع الاول واقياً للوجه مصنعة عن طريق طابعات ثلاثية الابعاد ويتميز بخفة الوزن وسهولة الارتداء يتم ارتداؤه عبر الجبين ويتم تثبيته خلف الأذنين بمرونة، مما يشكل درعا وقائيا يمكن تنظيفه أو استبداله عندما يصبح ملوثا. . In line with the preventative and precautionary measures against COVID-19, the Dubai Police has provided a 3D printed face shields to its frontline officers. The face shield, manufactured using 3D printing technology and can be attached behind the ears, provides the highest level of protection. The lightweight shield can be cleaned or replaced if it becomes contaminated.
14 machines are working solidly and the company can produce over 200 a day
Dubai Police lead the initiative to distribute the shields to officers and ambulance personnel
