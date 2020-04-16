Frontline Workers In Dubai Are Getting Protective Face Shields

Protective Face Shields Are Getting Distributed To Frontline Personnel

The protective face shields are an initiative by Dubai Police for the first line of defence, and over 1,000 have already been provided.

Incredibly, the shields have been made using 3D printing technology. The lightweight masks are attached behind the ears and provide the highest level of protection. The masks can be cleaned or replaced if they become contaminated.

A local 3D printing company is collaborating with Dubai Police to create the shields which are in high demand as the country works on containing the spread of the virus.

14 machines are working solidly and the company can produce over 200 a day

Dubai Police lead the initiative to distribute the shields to officers and ambulance personnel

