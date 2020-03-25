BREAKING: 100% Of The Public Sector Will Work From Home

د . إAEDSRر . س

Confirmed: 100% of the public sector workforce will work from home.

In a directive issued by authorities to government agencies, it was announced that 100% of the public sector will begin work from home, effective from Sunday.

The report added that the manager can decide in some cases if there are some jobs that require people to still go to work.

The Executive Council took the decision in support of combatting the spread of COVID-19

Agencies are requested to follow instructions previously issued to ensure performance efficiency, according to Government news agency Wam.ae.

On Wednesday, it was announced 80% of the private sector must work from home.

UAE authorities are urging everyone to stay home

