COVID-19: Sterilization Campaign Carried Out On All Public Transport Across Dubai
All public transport in the UAE is undergoing an extensive cleaning and sterilization campaign.
More than 1,000 workers are sterilizing all methods of public transport, including Dubai Metro, tram, taxis, buses and water taxis, the RTA announced on Tuesday.
The best cleaning materials are being used to carry out the process, as part of a precautionary campaign to guarantee the safety of the 1.5 million daily public transport users.
This is a sterilization campaign to guarantee the safety of residents
This is a sterilization campaign to guarantee the safety of residents
On Tuesday, 15 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, along with 5 new recoveries
Taking the total number of confirmed cases to 74, and 17 recoveries.
15 new cases of the #coronavirus, #COVID19. The individuals – who were traveling prior to their entry into the UAE – were placed under quarantine as suspected cases subsequent to their entry into the UAE.
What’s the difference between isolation and quarantine?
The MOHAP are releasing useful web-series to tell you all you need to know.
يُحدثنا في حلقة اليوم د.عادل السجواني، أخصائي طب الأسرة في وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع عن الفرق بين الحجر الصحي والعزل، والخطوات المتبعة في كل منهما . . In Today's Episode, Dr. Adil Alsajwani, family medicine specialist at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, talks about the difference between quarantine & insulation, and the steps involved in each type
6 ways to protect yourself against the virus
Protect yourself & the people around you by following the healthy behavior
IF you need medical support, please contact these numbers
في حال طلب أي دعم أو استفسار طبي يرجى التواصل على الأرقام الموضحة أدناه
في حال طلب أي دعم أو استفسار طبي يرجى التواصل على الأرقام الموضحة أدناه

For medical support or inquiry please contact the below numbers
