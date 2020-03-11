COVID-19: Sterilization Campaign Carried Out On All Public Transport Across Dubai

د . إAEDSRر . س

All public transport in the UAE is undergoing an extensive cleaning and sterilization campaign.

More than 1,000 workers are sterilizing all methods of public transport, including Dubai Metro, tram, taxis, buses and water taxis, the RTA announced on Tuesday.

The best cleaning materials are being used to carry out the process, as part of a precautionary campaign to guarantee the safety of the 1.5 million daily public transport users.

This is a sterilization campaign to guarantee the safety of residents

On Tuesday, 15 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, along with 5 new recoveries

Taking the total number of confirmed cases to 74, and 17 recoveries.

What’s the difference between isolation and quarantine?

The MOHAP are releasing useful web-series to tell you all you need to know.

‎. يُحدثنا في حلقة اليوم د.عادل السجواني، أخصائي طب الأسرة في وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع عن الفرق بين الحجر الصحي والعزل، والخطوات المتبعة في كل منهما . . In Today’s Episode, Dr. Adil Alsajwani, family medicine specialist at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, talks about the difference between quarantine & insulation, and the steps involved in each type #معاً_سنهزم_كورونا ‎#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد ‎#كوفيد19 ‎#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات #together_we_will_win_covid19 #coronavirus #covid19 #mohap_uae @dha_dubai @dohsocial @adphc_ae

6 ways to protect yourself against the virus

IF you need medical support, please contact these numbers

