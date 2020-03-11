COVID-19: Sterilization Campaign Carried Out On All Public Transport Across Dubai

All public transport in the UAE is undergoing an extensive cleaning and sterilization campaign.

More than 1,000 workers are sterilizing all methods of public transport, including Dubai Metro, tram, taxis, buses and water taxis, the RTA announced on Tuesday.

The best cleaning materials are being used to carry out the process, as part of a precautionary campaign to guarantee the safety of the 1.5 million daily public transport users.

This is a sterilization campaign to guarantee the safety of residents