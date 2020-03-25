Big Queues At Dubai Metro Stations As Social Distancing Becomes Commonplace

د . إAEDSRر . س

Residents are sharing footage of big queues at Dubai Metro this morning after the Roads and Transport Authority enforced social distancing.

Local reports suggest the number of people permitted within carriages has been limited significantly as the UAE continues its efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. The result, however, was major lines at Metro stations across the city this morning.

Video and main images via @ehpang

Big queues at Dubai Metro stations this morning

Queues at Al Rigga on Wednesday morning

People were surprised to see long lines outside, while inside the metro itself was reportedly very quiet

