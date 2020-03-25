Big Queues At Dubai Metro Stations As Social Distancing Becomes Commonplace
Residents are sharing footage of big queues at Dubai Metro this morning after the Roads and Transport Authority enforced social distancing.
Local reports suggest the number of people permitted within carriages has been limited significantly as the UAE continues its efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. The result, however, was major lines at Metro stations across the city this morning.
Video and main images via @ehpang
Big queues at Dubai Metro stations this morning
Queues at Al Rigga on Wednesday morning
Received from a colleague … Al Rigga station metro queue seems unusually long. #Dubai #Dubaimetro pic.twitter.com/j4mVGiFXL0
— Ravindran Raghavan (@clicks311) March 25, 2020
People were surprised to see long lines outside, while inside the metro itself was reportedly very quiet
Social distancing inside the metro but how about outside? Peope queueing outside are so close to each other. pic.twitter.com/3IX26O14ic
— 금성 (@engrvenera) March 25, 2020