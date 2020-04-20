The UAE Fatwa Council Confirmed Special Ramadan 2020 Guidelines.

The UAE Fatwa Council had a virtual call to discuss guidelines related to the Holy Month as the beginning of Ramadan draws near.

In the meeting, they praised the UAE’s wise leadership for sparing no efforts to provide medical screening and treatment to all citizens and residents and issued five Fatwas as this year’s Ramadan falls in the shadow of COVID-19.

They ruled that COVID-19 patients do not need to fast, frontline medical workers are also permitted not to fast while on duty if they fear that fasting could lead to weakening their immunity and also that Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan can be performed at home. People are warned against congregating for prayers at this time.

If the situation continues, the ruling will also be applied for Eid prayers.

People are permitted to pay Zakat earlier, given the current circumstances and that it’s better spent within your own country.

Ramadan 2020: Fasting is obligatory for healthy people

Ramadan Working Hours For The Public Sector Announced

Working hours for the public sector for the Holy Month of Ramadan have been announced.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced public sector employees will work a five hour day for the duration of the holy month.

Work for ministries and federal agencies will begin at 9am and end at 2pm, apart from select employment which requires additional hours.

