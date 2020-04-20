د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

School Hours And Late Starts For Ramadan Have Been Approved

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

School Hours For Ramadan Have Been Announced

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the number of weekly classes will be reduced depending on the student’s grade and classes at all levels will be reduced to 30 minutes. A late start has been introduced to ensure students have the necessary support from their guardians and timings modified to make them more convenient.

Class times are as follows

  • KG studnets will take 15 classes a week
  • Students of grades 1- 4 will take 15 classes per week. Classes will run from 1.45pm until 3.25pm
  • Classes for students of grades 5-8  will run from 11am until 1.30pm
  • Classes for students in grade 9-12 will run from 11am until 2.05am

The new school hours took student and parent situations into account

The KHDA reminding everyone why we actually miss school

LISTEN: Dubai’s National Sterilisation Programme Has Been Extended

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?