School Hours And Late Starts For Ramadan Have Been Approved

School Hours For Ramadan Have Been Announced

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the number of weekly classes will be reduced depending on the student’s grade and classes at all levels will be reduced to 30 minutes. A late start has been introduced to ensure students have the necessary support from their guardians and timings modified to make them more convenient.

Class times are as follows

KG studnets will take 15 classes a week

Students of grades 1- 4 will take 15 classes per week. Classes will run from 1.45pm until 3.25pm

Classes for students of grades 5-8 will run from 11am until 1.30pm

Classes for students in grade 9-12 will run from 11am until 2.05am

The new school hours took student and parent situations into account

وزارة التربية والتعليم، تعتمد خطة دراسية، مخففة، تماشيا مع شهر رمضان المبارك، ومراعاةً لوضع الطلبة وأولياء أمورهم، إذ بموجبها تم تقليل مدة الحصة الدراسية إلى 30 دقيقة وتخفيض أعداد الحصص الدراسية أسبوعيا . pic.twitter.com/RsLqE94Qx7 — وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) April 19, 2020

