Dubai Could Be Ready For Tourists In July But It Depends On The Global COVID-19 Status

Is there light at the end of the tunnel? Will Dubai be ready once again for an influx of tourists by summer?

Well, the Dubai Tourism Chief said just as much. Dubai COULD be ready to reopen for tourists by July, but this could be pushed to September depending on global limitations, according to Helal Al Marri, director-general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism via an interview with Bloomberg.

The global COVID-19 status will determine the situation, “the thing about the scenario is a global question. Many countries remain closed and it’s more about the bilateral discussion.”

Dubai closed borders in an attempt to fight COVID-19, there are currently a limited number of outbound flights operated by local airlines to ensure people can travel to their home countries in emergency situations. There are no inbound regular passenger flights.

On Thursday, Dubai eased 24-hour lockdown restrictions, as the city slowly works to ease back to normal life and find a sense of normality