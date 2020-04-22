​A Nine-Year-Old Boy Leaves ICU In Abu Dhabi After Recovering From COVID-19

A video shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office WILL be the best thing you see today. It shows a nine-year-old boy being cheered by medical staff as he leaves Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

The youngest patient in ICU, he was released on his ninth birthday after recovering from COVID-19. His exit is supported by cheers from the medical team, but you can also hear him saying ‘thank you’ as he looks overcome by the moment and even joins in on the cheering himself.

Recovering from COVID-19: Support from the medical team as the boy leaves on his 9th birthday

