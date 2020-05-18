UAE Residents Stuck Abroad Are Bringing Awareness To Their Plight And It’s Trending On Twitter

Thousands of residents were stuck outside the UAE when borders closed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Authorities set up an online platform, the Twajudi service, to help bring expats home and are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times, bringing emergency cases and people working in the vital sectors back first.

(*Anyone trying to access the Twajudi service will now be redirected to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship – if you’re stuck abroad and need assistance, log your details here).

As airlines increase operations, we’ve seen a number of good news stories, but there are still thousands of residents hoping to come back. Two months in, away from loved ones and unable to work in some cases, understandably, many are eager to return and the tag #bringbackUAEresidents is trending on Twitter today. People are sharing their stories, hoping to increase awareness of their situation.