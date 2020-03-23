COVID-19 All Restaurants And Coffeeshops In Dubai Must Close Today

All restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, coffee shops and foodservice establishments across Dubai must close, as the government works to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The information was announced by Dubai Media Office today, as part of major efforts by the UAE to limit the spread of the virus. The announced states all food establishments must close for two weeks, starting from today, Monday 23 March, however, there are some exceptions.

