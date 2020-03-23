COVID-19 All Restaurants And Coffeeshops In Dubai Must Close Today

د . إAEDSRر . س

All restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, coffee shops and foodservice establishments across Dubai must close, as the government works to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The information was announced by Dubai Media Office today, as part of major efforts by the UAE to limit the spread of the virus. The announced states all food establishments must close for two weeks, starting from today, Monday 23 March, however, there are some exceptions.

All Dubai restaurants must close for two weeks, deliveries will remain open

Hotel restaurants for guests and food delivery services are excluded from the ruling

Dubai Media Office reported that restaurants at hotels and hotel apartments providing services for guests ONLY, and food delivery services and transportation are exempt from the closure. They are required to strictly adhere to safety requirements.

UAE authorities encourage all residents to stay home if possible

