COVID-19 All Restaurants And Coffeeshops In Dubai Must Close Today
All restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, coffee shops and foodservice establishments across Dubai must close, as the government works to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The information was announced by Dubai Media Office today, as part of major efforts by the UAE to limit the spread of the virus. The announced states all food establishments must close for two weeks, starting from today, Monday 23 March, however, there are some exceptions.
All Dubai restaurants must close for two weeks, deliveries will remain open
Hotel restaurants for guests and food delivery services are excluded from the ruling
Dubai Media Office reported that restaurants at hotels and hotel apartments providing services for guests ONLY, and food delivery services and transportation are exempt from the closure. They are required to strictly adhere to safety requirements.
When you hear deliveries will continue working as normal
UAE authorities encourage all residents to stay home if possible
View this post on Instagram
Forget the beach, the park, the movies, the mall. We need to change up our usual habits and ride this thing out ❤️and while we have no idea how long it'll last, we're all in this together 🙌If you can stay at home, stay at home #stayhome #staysafe #lovindubai #wereallinthistogether Vid via @dubaimediaoffice