Travel Updates For Returning Residents: You MUST Get A COVID-19 Test
Take note, if you are a returning resident planning to travel to the UAE from July 1, there are new guidelines in place.
ALL returning residents must complete a COVID-19 pre-examination at an accredited laboratory.
The NCEMA reported on Sunday night that in Phase 1, there are 106 UAE accredited labs in 17 countries worldwide. More cities and countries will be added in the coming days and you can see the list on smartservices.ica.gov.ae.
Without a valid COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of takeoff, individuals will not be allowed to board the flight
If the country doesn’t have an accredited lab, tests will be done at the airport and residents will be required to quarantine at home or at an approved institution
You’ll also need to download the certified app, which will allow the resident to be monitored whilst in quarantine and to monitor your health status
Urgent update: All inbound flights from Pakistan have been suspended, including transit flights until the country establishes a process of lab testing for covid19 for all departing travellers en route to the UAE
