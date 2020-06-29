Travel Updates For Returning Residents: You MUST Get A COVID-19 Test

Take note, if you are a returning resident planning to travel to the UAE from July 1, there are new guidelines in place. ALL returning residents must complete a COVID-19 pre-examination at an accredited laboratory. The NCEMA reported on Sunday night that in Phase 1, there are 106 UAE accredited labs in 17 countries worldwide. More cities and countries will be added in the coming days and you can see the list on smartservices.ica.gov.ae. Without a valid COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of takeoff, individuals will not be allowed to board the flight

If the country doesn’t have an accredited lab, tests will be done at the airport and residents will be required to quarantine at home or at an approved institution

You’ll also need to download the certified app, which will allow the resident to be monitored whilst in quarantine and to monitor your health status