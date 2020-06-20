RTA Urges Dubai Motorists To Get Their Cars Regularly Sterilised Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic

The lockdown in Dubai might be over, but the virus most definitely is NOT.

So you still have to take COVID-19 precautionary measures to ensure your safety and that of those around you.

An announcement made by the Dubai Road Transport Authority (RTA), on Friday, June 19 is urging residents to spend time sterilising and disinfecting their vehicles before and after use.

According to the RTA awareness video, motorists should be sterilizing 5 MAJOR high-touch points in their car: