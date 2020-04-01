RULE CHANGE: Night Permits Have Been Cancelled
Night permits that had launched across the UAE to permit you to leave your home for essential purposes during the National Sterilization programme has been cancelled.
The Ministry of Interior announced it has suspended the move permits because of the commitment of residents to Stay Home during the curfew hours. (Read: We’re doing a good job!)
The regulations stay the same: Residents must remain in their homes from 8pm – 6am until April 5. You can only leave you home for essential purposes, such as purchasing essential supplies, a medical issue or if you perform a vital job.
The need for a night permit has been cancelled
There is an AED3,000 fine for being out at night for anything other than essential purposes
No night permits required, but from the video released by the Ministry of Interior below, if you are out, Dubai Police will ask why.
