COVID-19: Dubai Has New Rules For Wearing Face Masks
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has laid out a set of guidelines for wearing face masks outside of your home.
You can now remove face masks temporarily in the following conditions:
- Driving alone or with family
- Eating or drinking in indoor and outdoor settings
- Engaging in strenuous exercise
- Being alone
- Swimming or skydiving
- Undergoing specific medical treatments
- New mask rules for the office: you don’t have to wear one if you’re alone and not surrounded by others
No more masks required for intense workouts
The following categories have also been exempted
- Children under the age of 6
- People of determination with cognitive, intellectual or sensory disorders that hamper the ability to breathe or communicate
- Individuals who require supplemental oxygen or have severe respiratory conditions
Note: Wearing a mask outdoors is STILL mandatory and violators can expect a fine of AED3000
