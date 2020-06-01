COVID-19: Dubai Has New Rules For Wearing Face Masks

Share this restaurant by email

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has laid out a set of guidelines for wearing face masks outside of your home.

You can now remove face masks temporarily in the following conditions:

Driving alone or with family

Eating or drinking in indoor and outdoor settings

Engaging in strenuous exercise

Being alone

Swimming or skydiving

Undergoing specific medical treatments

New mask rules for the office: you don’t have to wear one if you’re alone and not surrounded by others

No more masks required for intense workouts

The following categories have also been exempted

Children under the age of 6

People of determination with cognitive, intellectual or sensory disorders that hamper the ability to breathe or communicate

Individuals who require supplemental oxygen or have severe respiratory conditions

Note: Wearing a mask outdoors is STILL mandatory and violators can expect a fine of AED3000

