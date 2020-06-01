COVID-19: Dubai Has New Rules For Wearing Face Masks

د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has laid out a set of guidelines for wearing face masks outside of your home.

You can now remove face masks temporarily in the following conditions:

  • Driving alone or with family
  • Eating or drinking in indoor and outdoor settings
  • Engaging in strenuous exercise
  • Being alone 
  • Swimming or skydiving
  • Undergoing specific medical treatments
  • New mask rules for the office: you don’t have to wear one if you’re alone and not surrounded by others

No more masks required for intense workouts

The following categories have also been exempted

  • Children under the age of 6
  • People of determination with cognitive, intellectual or sensory disorders that hamper the ability to breathe or communicate
  • Individuals who require supplemental oxygen or have severe respiratory conditions

Note: Wearing a mask outdoors is STILL mandatory and violators can expect a fine of AED3000

