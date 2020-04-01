Term 3: Schools CAN Withhold Classes If Fees Are Not Paid

Schools Have The Right To Withhold Distance Learning Classes If Fees Are Not Paid.

A circular issued to principles in Dubai confirms what parents may have feared: schools can begin to withhold e-classes from students whose parents have not paid school fees for this term.

In summary, however, the 3-page document, shared by Gulf News, looks for cooperation and flexibility from both schools and parents at this difficult time and outlines the options for parents who are struggling with unpaid school fees.

The KHDA thanked the schools for their hard work, adding that as distance learning will continue until the end of this academic calendar year, schools have been asked to commit to several points outlined by the KHDA.

