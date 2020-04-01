Term 3: Schools CAN Withhold Classes If Fees Are Not Paid
Schools Have The Right To Withhold Distance Learning Classes If Fees Are Not Paid.
A circular issued to principles in Dubai confirms what parents may have feared: schools can begin to withhold e-classes from students whose parents have not paid school fees for this term.
In summary, however, the 3-page document, shared by Gulf News, looks for cooperation and flexibility from both schools and parents at this difficult time and outlines the options for parents who are struggling with unpaid school fees.
The KHDA thanked the schools for their hard work, adding that as distance learning will continue until the end of this academic calendar year, schools have been asked to commit to several points outlined by the KHDA.
Schools must offer ‘agreeable payments’ and continue to provide a high-quality distance learning experience
Schools must offer high-quality distance learning, which includes more than simply sharing resources, and asked teachers to place as little burden as possible on parents (hear, hear!).
Schools are asked to remain flexible for parents with difficult financial situations, to offer as much support as possible, and to allow parents who have yet to pay for term 3, an agreeable payment plan, so that the student’s education can continue uninterrupted.
Schools ARE permitted to offer discounts during this period.
Parents are entitled to transfer their children to another school now or within the first 3 weeks of term 3, parents are also entitled to a full refund if they withdraw before the beginning of the term.
And finally, schools have the right to withhold distance learning provision for students whose parents have not paid fees, nor come to a payment agreement with schools, according to the circular.
Educators across the UAE are working tirelessly to provide high-quality education for students
