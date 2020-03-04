Covid 19: ALL UAE Schools Confirmed To Close From Sunday
CONFIRMED: All schools and universities across the UAE will officially close for four weeks from Sunday, March 8.
The Ministry of Education made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday night.
During the closure, the facilities will be sanitized.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority confirmed the move, which was taken with the best interests of the health and safety of the students.
The MOH announced the schools will be deep cleaned during that time
“This decision was made in the best interests of the health & safety of students and the wider education community at schools & universities.”
