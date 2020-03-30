Just In: Schools Will Remain Closed Until The End Of This Academic Year

د . إAEDSRر . س

Distance learning will remain in place until the end of the academic year.

At a press briefing today it was announced that all UAE schools, including universities, will continue to practice distance learning until June. This takes both public and private institutions into account.

The move is part of precautionary measures to safeguard public health against COVID-19.

Remote learning is extended till the end of the school year for everything including gov and private and universities

