Just In: Schools Will Remain Closed Until The End Of This Academic Year
Distance learning will remain in place until the end of the academic year.
At a press briefing today it was announced that all UAE schools, including universities, will continue to practice distance learning until June. This takes both public and private institutions into account.
The move is part of precautionary measures to safeguard public health against COVID-19.
بتوجيهات من مجلس الوزراء، استمرار تطبيق نظام #التعليم_عن_بعد حتى نهاية العام الدراسي الحالي 2019-2020، وذلك في جميع المدارس الحكومية والخاصة ومؤسسات التعليم العالي في الدولة.#وام pic.twitter.com/0DPlOrKYf5
— وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) March 30, 2020