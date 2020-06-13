30% Of Government Employees (With A Few Exceptions) In Sharjah Can Return To Offices From Sunday

Sharjah peeps working in the government sector, take notes.

30% of Sharjah’s government workforce will be able to return to their office from Sunday, June 14 onwards.

According to the Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, the percentage of employees permitted in the office may gradually increase based on the weekly progress reports filed by each government entity.

Likewise, the percentage of employees allowed back to the office could further reduce depending on the extent of each person’s commitment to the COVID-19 safety and precautionary health measures put in place.

Employees who can continue to work remotely and will be exempt from returning to the office are:

Pregnant women

People of determination

Individuals suffering from chronic diseases or immune deficiencies

Employees above the age of 60

Women with children in the ninth grade or below

You are still required to wear a face mask at ALL times when out in public

If you’ve run out of disposable masks or are looking for quality reusable masks to avoid being fined AED 3,000, then check these out:

1. A pack of 50 three-layer disposable medical face masks for AED 37.96.

2. Advance reusable face mask, suitable for when you go running or cycling for AED 122.00.

3. Pack of 8 adjustable and slightly more affordable reusable face masks with breathing filters and earloops, for AED 70.00.