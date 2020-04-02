Sheikh Hamdan Filmed On A Car-Less Sheikh Zayed Road Inspecting Police Work

Sheikh Hamdan Filmed On An Empty Sheikh Zayed Road Inspecting Police Work

Last night, Dubai’s Crown Prince met with Police to check on their efforts during the National Sterilization Programme.

Until April 5, residents have been asked to stay in their homes between 8pm and 6am unless you have an urgent reason to leave, as UAE authorities work to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On the streets, Police are patrolling while the Programme, a major effort to sanitize, continues. And on Tuesday night, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai visited a Police unit to inspect services.

The footage shows a police offer discussing the operation with Fazza

HH parked on a car-less Sheikh Zayed Road to meet with a Police Unit

Images via IG @emaratalyoum

The Police patrols were in the middle of an evening tour

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, paid an inspection visit to Dubai Police patrols during their evening tours on Sheikh Zayed Road. pic.twitter.com/U0qGgUg18o — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 1, 2020

