Just In: All Massage Parlours And Spas In Dubai Are To Close Immediately
Dubai Media Office has issued a further update inline with safeguarding public health.
All massage parlours and spas must suspend activities until the end of the month.
This follows the news that cinemas, public parks, events and gyms have all been instructed to remain closed until the end of the month.
In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, @Dubai_DED directs all establishments licensed to operate massage parlours and spas to suspend these activities with immediate effect from today (15 March, 2020) till the end of March. pic.twitter.com/RG0VQDHtEy
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 15, 2020
Public parks and entertainment destinations are temporarily closed
بلدية #دبي تغلق الحدائق والوجهات الترفيهية التابعة لها بشكل مؤقت اعتباراً من اليوم الأحد 15 مارس وحتى إشعار آخر. . . @dubaimunicipality temporarily closes all public parks and entertainment destinations in line with precautionary measures to safeguard public health, starting today (March 15, 2020) until further notice. #Dubai