Just In: All Massage Parlours And Spas In Dubai Are To Close Immediately

Dubai Media Office has issued a further update inline with safeguarding public health.

All massage parlours and spas must suspend activities until the end of the month.

This follows the news that cinemas, public parks, events and gyms have all been instructed to remain closed until the end of the month.

Public parks and entertainment destinations are temporarily closed

LISTEN: COVID-19: UAE Suspends All New Entry Visas

