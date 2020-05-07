30 People Had A Gathering And Spread COVID-19 To One Another In The UAE

During the regular media briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government announced 546 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE, taking the total to 15,738. 11 deaths and 206 more recoveries were also announced.

She also stated that 30 of Wednesday’s confirmed cases are people from two families who held a family gathering. The cases include a baby under the age of two months and several elderly people, according to a report via Wam.ae.

30 people now have COVID-19 after they attended a large family gathering

It’s up to you to protect those around you

She reminded residents that it’s up to ourselves alone to protect our loved ones adding that the decision to forbid children under the age of 12 and people over the age of 60 from entering shopping centres, supermarkets, and other stores outside malls is to protect their health and part of precautionary measures for reopenings across the UAE.

As we head into the weekend, you’re reminded to not go out unless it’s necessary and avoid gatherings of over five people, commit to social distancing and wear face masks.

LISTEN: A Massive Fire Erupted In A Residential Tower In Sharjah On Tuesday Night

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami