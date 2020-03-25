Get Fined Up To AED1 Million For Violating The Stay Home Campaign
Up to AED1 million fine for violating the Stay Home campaign.
On Tuesday evening, Dubai Police arrested a Dubai-based influencer for her indifference to the initiative, as the city works to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The story of the arrest was shared Dubai Police who stressed ‘the importance of residents fully complying with directives issued by authorities to safeguard public health’.
If you disregard the directives by Dubai Police, it could lead to imprisonment or fines between AED200,00 and AED1million.
Stay home and stay safe
Only leave in cases of absolute necessity
On Monday, The Ministry of Interior called on members of the public to stay home, ‘except in cases of absolute necessity’.
Necessary needs including going to get essential supplies such as food, medicine or going to work.
The report added that the UAE has a law on communicable diseases, which includes fines and jail terms, which will be enforced against all violators.