Sterilisation Programme Complete: Lockdown Lifted Across All Emirates

On Wednesday night, The National Emergency Crisis & Disaster Management Authority announced the end of the National Sterilisation Programme. This means lockdown has been lifted. Free movement all day and night is permitted, however, residents are still urged to follow precautionary measures including wearing masks and social distancing to continue to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Kids under 12 in all emirates can enter malls and restaurants, adults over 60 and people with chronic illnesses are still not permitted

Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, official speaker for #NCEMA: Children under 12 years old are now allowed to enter malls, commercial centres and restaurants in each emirate. — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 24, 2020

The 3 person per car limit still applies (with the exception of families) There are still limitations in place, including the 3 people per car rule and you’re still required to wear a mask in the car if there is more than one person. The public is urged to continue to practice social distancing. The entry ban to Abu Dhabi remains in place, except for pre-exempted categories

READ: Emirates Suspends Inbound Flights From Pakistan After Registering Multiple COVID-19 Cases Amidst Passengers Emirates airline has suspended ALL inbound expat flights from Pakistan with immediate effect from Wednesday, June 24. However, outbound repatriation flights from the UAE back to Pakistan will continue to operate as normal.

This decision has been attributed to accounts of COVID-19 positive passengers flying on Emirates to Hong Kong on Saturday. Recent reports claim that the COIVD-19 cases ‘were all returnees from Pakistan’

